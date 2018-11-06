© Toyoda Gosei

Toyoda Gosei starts operation of new Indian automotive parts plant

The Gujarat Plant of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. (TGMIN), an Indian subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., began operations in October 2018.

The 78’000 square metre Gujarat Plant, will supply airbags – for which the demand is growing with the increasing automobile production and stricter safety regulations in India – plus supply steering wheels, weatherstrips and other parts to Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. The new facility will employ some 330 employees by the end of March 2021, the company says in a press release.



India is a key market for Toyoda Gosei, and the company has been enhancing its development and production network there, including the establishment of a new technical and sales office (Gurugram Office) in a suburb of Delhi in April 2018. Toyoda Gosei plans to increase its sales volume in India to 35 billion yen by fiscal 2025, more than twice the current level.