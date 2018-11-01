HansaMatrix signs long-term supply contract

Latvian EMS provider, AS HansaMatrix, has been selected as a long-term supplier of high complexity electronic assemblies for international customer in industrial segment.

AS HansaMatrix says it has signed contract and received purchase order in amount of USD 3 million to supply high complexity electronic assemblies over period of years 2019-2020 to an unnamed industrial segment corporate customer with location outside EU, a press release reads.



Ilmārs Osmanis, Chairman of the Management Board, indicates that the concluded contract is an important accomplishment, strengthening the company's experience and potential in electronics manufacturing.