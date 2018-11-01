© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

SMTC Corporation Invests in its U.S. and Mexican Operations

EMS provider, SMTC, says that it has completed a nearly USD 5 million facility and equipment expansion in North America to support its growing global customer base.

At the same time the company also announces orders in excess of USD 15 million from new medical customers that were conditioned upon being awarded ISO 13485 accreditation which the company recently obtained.



“Today’s announcement represents another important step forward as we position the company for continued growth,” says Ed Smith, SMTC’s President and CEO, in a press release. “The SMTC team continues to separate itself from the competition by focusing on our customers’ increasing needs for vertically integrated, higher value services.”



The facility upgrades include higher volume capacity of package-on-package and ultra-fine pitch components at exceptionally high levels of quality in any board outline from SMTC’s U.S. manufacturing facility and the doubling of box-build manufacturing capacity at its Mexican operations.



“With these infrastructure investments, SMTC continues to differentiate itself by offering a local touch and global reach, while providing our clients with manufacturing excellence and flexibility that support new product introductions to volume scale,” added SMTC’s Chief Operating Officer Rich Fitzgerald.