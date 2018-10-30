



North American PCB sales growth continues while orders falter

Year-over-year growth continued for industry sales and orders. The book-to-bill ratio for September retreated slightly to 1.04, says the IPC

Total North American PCB shipments in September 2018 were up 9.6 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 10.2 percent above the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments increased 11.1 percent.



PCB bookings in September were down 3.9 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date order growth was 9.2 percent above the same period last year. Bookings in September were down 4.4 percent from the previous month.



“The North American PCB industry sales growth trend continued for the 13th consecutive month, and the book-to-bill ratio remained above parity for the 20th straight month” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “A negative year-over-year growth rate for PCB orders in September after 15 months of continuous order growth, however, might be the first sign of a slow-down. The book-to-bill ratio is still in positive territory, indicating continued sales growth for the rest of this year, but it has decreased steadily since hitting a 12-year high early in 2018.”