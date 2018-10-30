North American PCB sales growth continues while orders falter
Year-over-year growth continued for industry sales and orders. The book-to-bill ratio for September retreated slightly to 1.04, says the IPC
Total North American PCB shipments in September 2018 were up 9.6 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 10.2 percent above the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments increased 11.1 percent.
PCB bookings in September were down 3.9 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date order growth was 9.2 percent above the same period last year. Bookings in September were down 4.4 percent from the previous month.
“The North American PCB industry sales growth trend continued for the 13th consecutive month, and the book-to-bill ratio remained above parity for the 20th straight month” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “A negative year-over-year growth rate for PCB orders in September after 15 months of continuous order growth, however, might be the first sign of a slow-down. The book-to-bill ratio is still in positive territory, indicating continued sales growth for the rest of this year, but it has decreased steadily since hitting a 12-year high early in 2018.”
PCB bookings in September were down 3.9 percent year-over-year. Year-to-date order growth was 9.2 percent above the same period last year. Bookings in September were down 4.4 percent from the previous month.
“The North American PCB industry sales growth trend continued for the 13th consecutive month, and the book-to-bill ratio remained above parity for the 20th straight month” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “A negative year-over-year growth rate for PCB orders in September after 15 months of continuous order growth, however, might be the first sign of a slow-down. The book-to-bill ratio is still in positive territory, indicating continued sales growth for the rest of this year, but it has decreased steadily since hitting a 12-year high early in 2018.”
North American PCB sales growth continues while orders falter Year-over-year growth continued for industry sales and orders. The book-to-bill ratio for...
Cirtronics expands capacity with fifth Speedprint screen printer New Hampshire-based electronics manufacturer, Cirtronics, says it has received...
OnRobot launches its US headquarters The company, which offers end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots, has opened...
Cosel opens new Japanese R&D Innovation centre Cosel Co, Ltd) has officially opened its new R&D and innovation center in Toyama...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Fujitsu to lay off around 1'800 in Germany The only remaining computer manufacturing facility in Europe will vanish: The Japanese...
Neways books higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 126.0 million in Q3-18...
Elmatica with a 20% revenue increase in Q3 Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica report a 20% revenue increase in Q3 compared with 2017.
Changes in Aspocomp's management team The Finnish PCB manufacturer says it has appointed a new Deputy CEO and at the same...
Jabil opens global business centre in Penang EMS provider Jabil has officially opened its Global Business Center (GBC) in Penang’s...
Volvo Cars invests in electric car charging company FreeWire Volvo Cars says that it has acquired a stake in electric car charging company FreeWire...
September semiconductor sales up 13.8% year-to-year Q3 sales are highest on record, 4.1 % more than the previous quarter, 13.8 % higher than Q3...
ABB to build robotics factory in Shanghai ABB says it is making a new, major, USD 150 million investment in Shanghai, China...
EMS .Ltd – three times bigger, four times faster Just before the summer Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd...
Mike McNamara to step down as CEO of Flex Flex announces that Michael M. McNamara, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has...
Sionics gains medical accreditation UK-based contract electronics manufacturer, Sionics Ltd, announces that it has recently...
Uniti to set up EV production site in the UK Uniti Sweden plans to establish an electric vehicle “pilot production plant” at...
Kitron selected as main supplier of electronics for CROWS Kitron has signed a long-term manufacturing agreement expected to generate revenues...
Flex and Nike terminate business relationship Flex and Nike has mutually agreed to wind-down the footwear manufacturing...
AMG expands spent catalyst processing capacity AMG Vanadium has completed a feasibility study to replicate its existing Cambridge, Ohio...
Mynaric signs first satellite constellation MoU Mynaric has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an undisclosed company...
EDA industry revenue increase for Q2/2018 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 8.2 percent...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news