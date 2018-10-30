© Cosel Group

Cosel opens new Japanese R&D Innovation centre

Cosel Co, Ltd) has officially opened its new R&D and innovation center in Toyama, Japan. In a brand new, purpose built building with a floor space of 8'200 square meters, 250 R&D employees will design power solutions with a reduced time-to-market.

Looking towards future requirements and in order to respond rapidly to market demands, the 1.7 billion Japanese Yen investment (EUR 13 million) will make it possible to host 100 additional R&D employees, a press release reads.



The new R&D and Innovation center features no less than five EMC anechoic chambers, including one complying with the three meters requirement for radio emissions and susceptibility testing. Having the capability to test many products simultaneously within the R&D department reduces the verification and qualification process times in a market where regulation and compliance is evolving rapidly.



The center comprises five departments, On board power solutions, AC/DC standard units and configurations, Intelligent power supplies, Custom service for modifications/adaptation, and EMI filters. With a strong focus on quality and energy saving, the research team is conducting a number of projects aiming to increase power conversion efficiency such as Wide Bandgap (GaN, SiC) semiconductors, digital power control and energy management, and a close relationship within the five departments is key to success.



“Combining the resources and technologies of the new COSEL R&D Innovation center in Japan with the recently acquired Powerbox, and having three R&D centers in Europe and a high level of expertise in custom power solutions for demanding applications positions COSEL as an undoubted market leader.” says Tatsuo Yamamoto, Cosel’s EU & USA Sales Director, in the release. “From board power to very specialized power solutions such as in high magnetic fields in MRI equipment, we have solutions to support our customers and we foresee a high potential from our latest research to reduce energy consumption, benefiting society as a whole.”



For developing products for industrial and harsh environments, Cosel's R&D Innovation Lab includes climatic chambers able to reproduce various onerous conditions such as salt laden atmospheres and oil bath immersion.