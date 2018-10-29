Aptiv completes acquisition of Winchester Interconnect

Aptiv PLC has completed the acquisition of Winchester Interconnect, a provider of interconnect solutions for harsh environment applications, from an affiliate of Snow Phipps Group.

For over 75 years, Winchester has delivered mission-critical interconnect solutions for high cost-of-failure applications across a broad range of industries, including aerospace and defense, industrial and medical. Going forward, Winchester will operate as an independent business unit within Aptiv's Signal & Power Solutions segment, and will continue to go to market under its current brand names, an update from Aptiv reads.