© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

September semiconductor sales up 13.8% year-to-year

Q3 sales are highest on record, 4.1 % more than the previous quarter, 13.8 % higher than Q3 of last year, says the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 122.7 billion during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 4.1 % over the previous quarter and 13.8 % more than the third quarter of 2017.



Global sales for the month of September 2018 reached USD 40.9 billion, an uptick of 2.0 % over last month's total and 13.8 % more than sales from June 2017.



"Three-quarters of the way through 2018, the global semiconductor industry is on pace to post its highest-ever annual sales, comfortably topping last year's record total of $412 billion," says John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association, in a release.



"While year-to-year growth has tapered in recent months, September marked the global industry's highest-ever monthly sales, and Q3 was its top-grossing quarter on record. Year-to-year sales in September were up across every major product category and regional market, with sales into China and the Americas continuing to lead the way," Neuffer adds.



Regionally, sales increased compared to September 2017 in China (26.3%), the Americas (15.1 %), Europe (8.8 %), Japan (7.2 %), and Asia Pacific/All Other (2.4 %). Sales were up compared to last month in the Americas (6.0 %), China (1.8 %), and Europe (1.2 %), but down slightly in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.1 %) and Japan (-0.6 %).