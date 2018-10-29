Electronics Production | October 29, 2018
ABB to build robotics factory in Shanghai
ABB says it is making a new, major, USD 150 million investment in Shanghai, China to build “the world’s most advanced, automated and flexible robotics factory” – a centre where robots make robots.
The new Kangqiao manufacturing center, near ABB’s China robotics campus, will combine the company’s connected digital technologies, including ABB Ability solutions, collaborative robotics and artificial intelligence research to create what the company calls the “factory of the future.” It is expected to begin operating by the end of 2020, a press release reads.
ABB and the Shanghai municipal government also signed a strategic cooperation agreement focused on supporting industry, energy, transport and infrastructure in the region, and to support the “Made in Shanghai” manufacturing initiative. The agreement was signed by Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong and ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer.
“China’s commitment to transform its manufacturing is a torchlight for the rest of the world,” said Spiesshofer. “Its strategic embrace of the latest technologies for artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and cloud-based computing present a playbook for every country that wishes to have a globally competitive manufacturing base. Shanghai has become a vital center for advanced technology leadership – for ABB and the world.”
