AMG expands spent catalyst processing capacity

AMG Vanadium has completed a feasibility study to replicate its existing Cambridge, Ohio recycling facility.

The AMG Management Board has approved the commencement of engineering work for a twin facility, and several potential locations within the operational vicinity of AMG Vanadium's existing plant are under final consideration. Once completed, the new facility will more than double AMG Vanadium's spent catalyst processing capability.



Subject to permitting, construction is expected to commence mid-2019 with a completion date in early 2021, resulting in over 35,000 tons of incremental spent catalyst processing capacity and over 6 million pounds of incremental vanadium production capacity, a press release states.



The construction of a second recycling facility in North America replaces the previously announced 30% expansion of the existing AMG Vanadium facility in Cambridge, Ohio.



"The new facility will help AMG meet customer demand for management of spent catalyst, a listed hazardous waste, and provide proven sustainable recycling of the valuable metals contained in the waste. This expansion has been in the making for over a year and would not be possible without the AMG teams' depth of experience, local and state governmental and agency support, and our stakeholders' commitment to the industry," said Hoy Frakes, President of AMG Vanadium LLC.