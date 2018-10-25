© Dyson_Singapore EV plant render Electronics Production | October 25, 2018
Dyson's EV manufacturing plant to be up and running in 2020
A little over a year ago, more precisely September 2017, the world was told that British technology company, Dyson, which is mostly know as a manufacturer of vacuum cleaners, had its eyes set on entering the automotive industry with its own electric vehicle. Well, there’s been some developments.
The British icon now confirms in a press release that its electric vehicle is on track for a 2021 launch. And in order to make this a reality, a 400 strong team is developing the vehicle on Dyson’s Campus at Hullavington Airfield, UK. But, that is not all, the company is setting up a purpose-built automotive manufacturing facility in Singapore which is due for completion in 2020.
Earlier this year Dyson announced it was in the process of investing GBP 200 million in new buildings and testing facilities at its campus at Hullavington Airfield, UK. It continues its GBP 2.5 billion investment in new technology globally.
Writing to Dyson staff, Jim Rowan, CEO of Dyson said; “Dyson’s growing automotive team is making excellent progress from the state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire where we are investing £200m. Clearly we now need to move quickly towards manufacturing and assembly.”
Rowan continues saying; “The decision of where to make our car is complex, based on supply chains, access to markets, and the availability of the expertise that will help us achieve our ambitions. I am delighted to let you know that the Dyson Board has now decided that our first automotive manufacturing facility will be in Singapore. We will begin construction in December and it will be completed in 2020, meeting our project timeline.”
Dyson’s history in Singapore began 11 years ago with a small engineering team developing our high speed, digital, electric motors. Since then the company has grown significantly and now employ 1’100 people, and have made over fifty million high-speed Dyson Digital Motors in Singapore.
The production manufacturing facility will build on Dyson’s existing motor and battery expertise in Singapore and draw on the nation’s expertise in R&D, advanced manufacturing, automation and access to supply chains, the press release reads.
Dyson chose this location based on its proximity and access to high-growth markets, the ready access to a supply chain of advanced materials and components – as well as the availability of highly-skilled engineers and scientists.
Earlier this year Dyson announced it was in the process of investing GBP 200 million in new buildings and testing facilities at its campus at Hullavington Airfield, UK. It continues its GBP 2.5 billion investment in new technology globally.
Writing to Dyson staff, Jim Rowan, CEO of Dyson said; “Dyson’s growing automotive team is making excellent progress from the state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire where we are investing £200m. Clearly we now need to move quickly towards manufacturing and assembly.”
Rowan continues saying; “The decision of where to make our car is complex, based on supply chains, access to markets, and the availability of the expertise that will help us achieve our ambitions. I am delighted to let you know that the Dyson Board has now decided that our first automotive manufacturing facility will be in Singapore. We will begin construction in December and it will be completed in 2020, meeting our project timeline.”
Dyson’s history in Singapore began 11 years ago with a small engineering team developing our high speed, digital, electric motors. Since then the company has grown significantly and now employ 1’100 people, and have made over fifty million high-speed Dyson Digital Motors in Singapore.
The production manufacturing facility will build on Dyson’s existing motor and battery expertise in Singapore and draw on the nation’s expertise in R&D, advanced manufacturing, automation and access to supply chains, the press release reads.
Dyson chose this location based on its proximity and access to high-growth markets, the ready access to a supply chain of advanced materials and components – as well as the availability of highly-skilled engineers and scientists.
Garmin opens its Olathe campus expansion Garmin has opened the doors to its new 750’000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution...
Dyson's EV manufacturing plant to be up and running in 2020 A little over a year ago, more precisely September 2017, the world was told that British...
Kongsberg Automotive opens its newest Polish facility The Norwegian automotive component supplier has officially opened the doors to its new...
Nokia is planning layoffs in a bid to reduce costs The Finnish communications company plans to accelerate progress in its strategic growth...
Sponsored content by KontronKontron introduces COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module with new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 Processor Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), introduces its new COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module in the COM Express® Compact Type 6 form factor. It is based on the new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded...
Jabil president to retire after almost 30-year long career Jabil President William E. Peters has elected to retire effective December 31, 2018, following a...
Swedish EMS provider doubles production area in Russia Swedish elctronics manufacturer, Orbit One, says that it has reopened its newly...
Mycronic sees its net sales soar 123% during its third quarter “Mycronic delivered a strong third quarter, while we see stable market development within the segments where we operate. We are demonstrating robust growth, we are improving our margins, and we have a healthy order intake...
Flex & Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions Flex has entered into a partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions...
Amphenol Borisch expands in Michigan – adds new jobs Amphenol Borisch Technologies (ABT) is investing USD 3.7 million to expand its operations...
North American semi equipment industry posts September 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.09 billion...
AT&S ups its guidance for the financial year 2018/19 Based on the business development in the first quarter of the current year, the positive...
Nano Dimension continues North American expansion Nano Dimension has signed an agreement establishing GoEngineer as a new US-based...
Blue Ocean Robotics receives €13 million investment Danish venture capital fund, Nordic Eye Venture Capital, among others are investing...
Battery company secures funding from LG Chem Enevate Corporation, a lithium-ion battery technology company, says that LG Chem...
PowerCell inaugurated its new fuel cell laboratory PowerCell Sweden has inaugurated its brand-new fuel cell laboratory at the company’s...
Global industrial robot sales doubled over the past five years A new record high of 381’000 units were shipped globally in 2017 – an increase of 30%...
Fiat Chrysler to sell its automotive components business Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its automotive...
Elmatica add new country manager in South Africa The Norwegian PCB broker is expanding its team i South Africa with the addition of...
A volatile market forces Leoni to rethink its guidance The German cable manufacturer says that it has adjusted its guidance for fiscal 2018 to the...
Cicor to open technology centre in Switzerland Swiss electronics group, Cicor, says that it is making strategic measures aimed at...
BASF & Nornickel partners to supply the battery materials market The German company has selected Harjavalta, Finland, as the first location for battery...
Northvolt to establish a production facility in Poland In order to meet the increased demand for complete battery solutions on the European market, Swedish Northvolt announces that it is establishing a new facility in in Gdansk, Poland, to industrialise and produce battery modules.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments