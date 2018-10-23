© Blue Ocean Robotics

Blue Ocean Robotics receives €13 million investment

Danish venture capital fund, Nordic Eye Venture Capital, among others are investing more than EUR 13 million in the international scaling of Danish robotics company, Blue Ocean Robotics.

It’s full speed ahead at the Danish robotics company these days as they have just closed a big deal through their Singapore division. The company will deliver 500 Beam robots – for a double-digit million figure – to Japanese company Hapi-Robo.



And now, an investment of more than EUR 13 million will allow the company to push its development forward. Nordic Eye Venture Capital expects an exit of more than EUR 130 million in just a few years.



The investment is primarily aimed at strengthening the commercial setup surrounding the international scaling of Blue Ocean Robotics’ partnering model, RoBi-X, but it will also provide a boost to the development of new technology – as well as attracting and develop talented employees, a press release reads.



“Blue Ocean Robotics make their technologies, skills and network available for the partnering companies in exchange for royalties and co-ownership when the robot is ready for the market. And it is exactly this approach to technological business development that makes Blue Ocean Robotics an interesting asset for the venture capital fund,” says Peter Warnøe. CEO of Nordic Eye Venture Capital.