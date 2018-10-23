© Blue Ocean Robotics Electronics Production | October 23, 2018
Blue Ocean Robotics receives €13 million investment
Danish venture capital fund, Nordic Eye Venture Capital, among others are investing more than EUR 13 million in the international scaling of Danish robotics company, Blue Ocean Robotics.
It’s full speed ahead at the Danish robotics company these days as they have just closed a big deal through their Singapore division. The company will deliver 500 Beam robots – for a double-digit million figure – to Japanese company Hapi-Robo.
And now, an investment of more than EUR 13 million will allow the company to push its development forward. Nordic Eye Venture Capital expects an exit of more than EUR 130 million in just a few years.
The investment is primarily aimed at strengthening the commercial setup surrounding the international scaling of Blue Ocean Robotics’ partnering model, RoBi-X, but it will also provide a boost to the development of new technology – as well as attracting and develop talented employees, a press release reads.
“Blue Ocean Robotics make their technologies, skills and network available for the partnering companies in exchange for royalties and co-ownership when the robot is ready for the market. And it is exactly this approach to technological business development that makes Blue Ocean Robotics an interesting asset for the venture capital fund,” says Peter Warnøe. CEO of Nordic Eye Venture Capital.
And now, an investment of more than EUR 13 million will allow the company to push its development forward. Nordic Eye Venture Capital expects an exit of more than EUR 130 million in just a few years.
The investment is primarily aimed at strengthening the commercial setup surrounding the international scaling of Blue Ocean Robotics’ partnering model, RoBi-X, but it will also provide a boost to the development of new technology – as well as attracting and develop talented employees, a press release reads.
“Blue Ocean Robotics make their technologies, skills and network available for the partnering companies in exchange for royalties and co-ownership when the robot is ready for the market. And it is exactly this approach to technological business development that makes Blue Ocean Robotics an interesting asset for the venture capital fund,” says Peter Warnøe. CEO of Nordic Eye Venture Capital.
Blue Ocean Robotics receives €13 million investment Danish venture capital fund, Nordic Eye Venture Capital, among others are investing...
Battery company secures funding from LG Chem Enevate Corporation, a lithium-ion battery technology company, says that LG Chem...
PowerCell inaugurated its new fuel cell laboratory PowerCell Sweden has inaugurated its brand-new fuel cell laboratory at the company’s...
Global industrial robot sales doubled over the past five years A new record high of 381’000 units were shipped globally in 2017 – an increase of 30%...
Sponsored content by KontronKontron introduces COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module with new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 Processor Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), introduces its new COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module in the COM Express® Compact Type 6 form factor. It is based on the new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded...
Fiat Chrysler to sell its automotive components business Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its automotive...
Elmatica add new country manager in South Africa The Norwegian PCB broker is expanding its team i South Africa with the addition of...
A volatile market forces Leoni to rethink its guidance The German cable manufacturer says that it has adjusted its guidance for fiscal 2018 to the...
Cicor to open technology centre in Switzerland Swiss electronics group, Cicor, says that it is making strategic measures aimed at...
BASF & Nornickel partners to supply the battery materials market The German company has selected Harjavalta, Finland, as the first location for battery...
Northvolt to establish a production facility in Poland In order to meet the increased demand for complete battery solutions on the European market, Swedish Northvolt announces that it is establishing a new facility in in Gdansk, Poland, to industrialise and produce battery modules.
Wistron NeWeb acquires factory from Motech Wistron NeWeb Corp. (WNC) is looking to establish production sites in the Tainan Science Park...
HITEC Sensor acquires Aero Sense Technologies HITEC Sensor Developments, a designer and manufacturer of custom load cells and strain...
ZF buys stake in engineering services provider ASAP ZF Friedrichshafen AG says that it is taking over 35 percent of the shares of the engineering...
Canon to increase its ownership in Axis Axis majority owner Canon has announced a share purchase agreement that will result in...
Kimball Electronics - Fabrication achieves IATF 16949 certification Recently, Kimball Electronics-Fabrication (KEFAB) in Indianapolis achieved IATF...
Honeywell partners with Fetch Robotics Honeywell has entered into a strategic collaboration with Fetch Robotics to provide...
Construction starts for BSH’s massive dishwasher plant in Łódź The cornerstone for BSH’s new Polish dishwasher factory has been laid. This marks the start...
Saab Receives Order from Boeing Saab has received an order from Boeing for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development...
Kitron sees strong order growth during third quarter “We continued on our growth path in the third quarter, delivering the highest third...
Nano Dimension partners with Accucode to meet growing demand Nano Dimension has signed a partnership with US-based reseller Accucode, Inc., a...
Tesla acquires land in Shanghai Tesla has signed an agreement to secure land in Shanghai’s Lingang area for its first factory outside the United States.
Yamaha Total Line Installation at Nidec UK Yamaha Motor Europe IM Division says that it has received a major order for a complete...
Nortech Systems’ Intercon 1 enters agreement with Northwire EMS provider, Nortech Systems, says that Intercon 1 will take over manufacturing of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments