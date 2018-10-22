© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com General | October 22, 2018
HITEC Sensor acquires Aero Sense Technologies
HITEC Sensor Developments, a designer and manufacturer of custom load cells and strain gage based force and torque sensors, announces the acquisition of Aero Sense Technologies, a manufacturer of custom sensors for aerospace and industrial customers.
HITEC is a subsidiary of Safety Technology Holdings (STH), a holding company with niche test and measurement sector companies including vehicle safety company, Humanetics Innovative Solutions and specialty optical fiber manufacturer, Fibercore.
“We are very excited to welcome Aero Sense into our family of companies. Aero Sense greatly complements our corporate portfolio by expanding our growing range of custom, advanced sensor products and technical capabilities,” says Christopher J. O’Connor, CEO of Safety Technology Holdings & Humanetics in a press release.
Aero Sense is headquartered in Exeter, UK and operates a design and manufacturing AS9100 certified facility in Sri Lanka with over 90 full-time employees. Their current product portfolio includes pilot control force sensors, load path sensors, tank level sensors, and brake actuator sensors as well as custom and build-to-print load cells and load pins. The company’s products are featured on a number of aircraft including the Airbus 350 and 220.
Current Aero Sense CEO, Andy Royal, will remain actively involved with the business post-closing.
