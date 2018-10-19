© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Honeywell partners with Fetch Robotics

Honeywell has entered into a strategic collaboration with Fetch Robotics to provide distribution centers with autonomous mobile robots.

The initiative enables Honeywell Intelligrated's customers to increase productivity and boost labor efficiency by deploying Fetch Robotics' autonomous mobile robotics, which operates alongside people to transport items through distribution centers without human guidance or fixed paths.



Honeywell Intelligrated previously announced its collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University to develop next-generation artificial intelligence and robotics technologies for distribution centers. The Fetch Robotics collaboration adds mobility capability to the portfolio of robotics solutions Honeywell is bringing to market.



"As staffing challenges and the continued growth of online shopping are pressuring supply chains, robotics can be an effective solution to help make large, integrated distribution centers more efficient," says Pieter Krynauw, president of Honeywell Intelligrated, in a press release. "With this arrangement, we can provide our customers with a complete suite of fixed and mobile robotics solutions, backed by the expert systems integration, solutions development and reliable, 24/7 technical support they expect from us."



Fetch Robotics offers a range of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that use a combination of LiDAR and 3D cameras – similar to self-driving car technology – to navigate unpredictable warehouse environments. In the event of an obstacle, these robots can adjust routes in real time, unlike automated guided vehicle systems, which depend on pre-programmed, fixed paths.



"We are committed to helping customers achieve their productivity goals by providing on-demand automation that enables a wide range of flexible and safe AMRs to be rapidly deployed," says Melonee Wise, CEO, Fetch Robotics. "We fully expect our relationship with Honeywell Intelligrated to help accelerate the adoption of our cloud robotics solution within the logistics and manufacturing verticals."



Fetch Robotics develops and manufactures AMRs for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and logistics providers.