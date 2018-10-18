© tesla_motors Electronics Production | October 18, 2018
Tesla acquires land in Shanghai
Tesla has signed an agreement to secure land in Shanghai’s Lingang area for its first factory outside the United States.
Tesla reportedly singed the papers with Shanghai Lingang Area Development Administration and Lingang Group back In July to set up a wholly-owned factory in Shanghai – which would be the city’s largest foreign-invested manufacturing project with its USD 140.5 million, a press release from the Shanghai Municipal Government reads.
Securing the site is an important milestone for what will be the company’s “next advanced, sustainably developed manufacturing site,” Robin Ren, Tesla’s vice president of worldwide sales, says in the release. “Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy not only through all-electric vehicles, but also scalable clean energy generation and storage products.”
The electric carmaker is taking cues from the lessons learned in the US as it sets up and constructs its new Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory 3.
The location, Lingang in the Pudong New Area is an industrial cluster of companies in the automotive industry. According to the release there are more than 20 carmakers and auto part makers currently in the area.
The first batch of electric vehicles are set roll off the production line within three years. The factory will initially have an annual capacity of around 250’000 vehicles and battery packs – this number will eventually increase to 500’000 vehicles.
“The government will fully support the construction of Tesla’s factory, and create a better business environment and provide better services for all types of enterprises, including Tesla,” Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong says in the release.
According to the agreement signed in July, Tesla and Shanghai will focus on jointly promoting electric vehicle technology innovation and industry development. Tesla (Shanghai) Co and Tesla (Shanghai) Electric Vehicle Research and Development Innovation Center were both inaugurated in July, the release continues.
The research and development center will mainly focus on innovation, research and development of electric cars and work to transform the technology and innovation into actual results.
Tesla currently imports all the cars it sells in China from the US. A factory in China will cut Tesla’s shipping and tariff costs while also meeting demand in one of the world’s largest auto market.
Securing the site is an important milestone for what will be the company’s “next advanced, sustainably developed manufacturing site,” Robin Ren, Tesla’s vice president of worldwide sales, says in the release. “Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy not only through all-electric vehicles, but also scalable clean energy generation and storage products.”
The electric carmaker is taking cues from the lessons learned in the US as it sets up and constructs its new Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory 3.
The location, Lingang in the Pudong New Area is an industrial cluster of companies in the automotive industry. According to the release there are more than 20 carmakers and auto part makers currently in the area.
The first batch of electric vehicles are set roll off the production line within three years. The factory will initially have an annual capacity of around 250’000 vehicles and battery packs – this number will eventually increase to 500’000 vehicles.
“The government will fully support the construction of Tesla’s factory, and create a better business environment and provide better services for all types of enterprises, including Tesla,” Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong says in the release.
According to the agreement signed in July, Tesla and Shanghai will focus on jointly promoting electric vehicle technology innovation and industry development. Tesla (Shanghai) Co and Tesla (Shanghai) Electric Vehicle Research and Development Innovation Center were both inaugurated in July, the release continues.
The research and development center will mainly focus on innovation, research and development of electric cars and work to transform the technology and innovation into actual results.
Tesla currently imports all the cars it sells in China from the US. A factory in China will cut Tesla’s shipping and tariff costs while also meeting demand in one of the world’s largest auto market.
Tesla acquires land in Shanghai Tesla has signed an agreement to secure land in Shanghai’s Lingang area for its first factory outside the United States.
Yamaha Total Line Installation at Nidec UK Yamaha Motor Europe IM Division says that it has received a major order for a complete...
Nortech Systems’ Intercon 1 enters agreement with Northwire EMS provider, Nortech Systems, says that Intercon 1 will take over manufacturing of...
Panasonic starts HVAC manufacturing in Europe Panasonic Corporation says that it has started residential air to water heat pump production at...
Aspocomp expects a better 2018 – raises its outlook The Finnish PCB manufacturer is upgrading its outlook for the full-year of 2018. The company...
SMTC earns AS9100D quality accreditation EMS provider SMTC Corporation announces that he has received AS9100 Revision D accreditation...
Norwegian geophysical company signs contract with Kitron Kitron and Magseis ASA has entered into an agreement to manufacture Magseis'...
Hanza to supply parts to Rocla's next-gen electronic forklifts Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding, says that it has signed an agreement with materials...
Thales-Tech for SAR/Galileo search & rescue system The European Commission (EC) has awarded Thales Alenia Space a contract for a ground...
Osram and Deutsche Telekom to test mobile robotics in smart shop Even robots are pushing for wireless communication. This is how it is going to be in Osram’s...
Mycronic lands Asian order for advanced maskwriter Mycronic has received an order for a Prexision-800 from an unnamed customer in Asia. The...
Wafer shipments forecast to set new highs through 2021 Total wafer shipments in 2018 year are expected to eclipse the all-time market high set in 2017...
Cicor adds new laser trimmer in Ulm, Germany Swiss electronics manufacturing provider, Cicor, announces that the company has invested in a...
Kingston is the clear leader among branded SSD module makers DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, announces the global ranking of SSD module...
UK electrics manufacturer acquired by investment fund in a £162M deal Caledonia Investments plc announces that it has acquired a majority stake in Deep Sea...
Harris and L3 Tech to combine in merger of equals Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, announces that they have agreed to combine in...
ABB expands manufacturing footprint in Indonesia ABB has inaugurated a new high-voltage gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) manufacturing...
Northvolt finds powerful partners in BMW and Umicore The BMW Group, Northvolt and Umicore have formed a joint technology consortium in order to work closely together on the continued development of a complete – and sustainable – value chain for battery cells for electrified vehicles in...
BMZ Group is an official shareholder of Sachs Micro Mobility Karlstein am Main-based BMZ Group announces that it is now an official shareholder of Sachs...
RUAG is looking to split up the company The board of directors of RUAG has made its first decisions regarding the unbundling of the...
Electrolux comments on impact from development in Sears The Swedish white goods manufacturer has commented the announcement that one of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments