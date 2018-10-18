© evertiq

SMTC earns AS9100D quality accreditation

EMS provider SMTC Corporation announces that he has received AS9100 Revision D accreditation at its Fremont, California facility.

This international standard outlines best practices and Quality Management Systems (QMS) that meet the requirements for Avionics, Aerospace, and Defense organizations. AS9100 Revision D requires strict adherence to quality and reliability standards, documentation and procedures, rigorous quality measurements and corrective actions to drive consistency in critical markets.



“By earning AS9100D certification SMTC can for the first time address the needs of customers in the Avionics, Aerospace, and Defense industries, a multi-billion market,” says Ed Smith, SMTC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “Our team has deep experience delivering products in these markets and I am extremely proud of their dedication to providing best-in-class service and focus on making continuous improvements as SMTC expands our qualifications to now serve this world class customer base.”



“AS9100 Revision D accreditation represents the first of several major initiatives in our ongoing effort to provide best-in-class service to an expanding base of customers,” adds Steve Brown, SMTC’s Senior Vice President of Quality and Technology. “The addition of this rigorous accreditation further enhances our standardization practices through the SMTC portfolio,” Brown added.