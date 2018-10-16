© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Cicor adds new laser trimmer in Ulm, Germany

Swiss electronics manufacturing provider, Cicor, announces that the company has invested in a new laser trimmer for its production site in Ulm, Germany.

A new laser trimmer was put into operation at the Ulm site during the summer. The machine not only replaces the older systems, but also adds an automatic loading and unloading system in addition to fast "flying probes" which can be moved freely in all directions.



The fully computer-controlled laser trimming system LS9600-TD 532nm from Laser Systems was developed for industrial use for the adjustment of thin-film circuits and is equipped with a green pulsed Nd:YAG laser from Spectra-Physics.



The machine was purchased in order to master the balancing act between fast prototype production in the smallest series and short running times as well as series production with higher quantities.

With this investment, Cicor expands its machinery in the thin-film sector.