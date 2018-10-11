© Rimac Electronics Production | October 11, 2018
Rimac to supply EV technology to Automobili Pininfarina
Automobili Pininfarina is looking to produce luxury electric hypercars and in this ventue, the company has now entered into an extensive collaboration with Rimac as a lead technical partner on their first electric hypercar, codenamed PF0.
The contract marks a significant step for both parties as Automobili Pininfarina secures a successful and proficient technical partner, whilst Rimac partners with a iconic brand and secures their first full-system series production automotive supply contract. Rimac is to provide battery and drivetrain expertise, software and hardware, in a contract worth up to EUR 80 million, to Automobili Pininfarina in the development of their electric hypercar, the PF0, a press release reads.
“We are very excited about this challenge. Combining Rimac values – technology, innovation and performance with the heritage, history and Italian design of Automobili Pininfarina makes a perfect synergy for an exciting new hypercar – the PF0. This partnership is a big milestone for both companies and we are looking forward to bringing this incredible machine to life together,” says Mate Rimac, Founder and CEO of Rimac, in the release.
Michael Perschke, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina adds: “From the moment I met Mate, I knew that he and his team at Rimac could provide the power we need to deliver memorable driving experiences to match the incredible design standards set by Pininfarina. This collaboration brings together the future of electric performance with the heritage of Pininfarina’s legendary automotive styling capabilities to deliver a truly beautiful hypercar.
Automobili Pininfarina, which is owned by the Mahindra Group, was launched in April 2018 with the mission to produce luxury electric hypercars. The first Pininfarina-branded stand-alone car – codename PF0 – will be revealed in 2019.
