© abb Electronics Production | October 08, 2018
Thomas & Betts is now ABB Installation Products
ABB announces that the Thomas & Betts Corporation will begin doing business as ABB Installation Products, Inc.
Thomas & Betts designs and manufactures products used to manage the connection, distribution, and transmission of electrical power in industrial, construction, and utility applications globally.
ABB Installation Products will continue to design, manufacture and market the Thomas & Betts electrical product brand names such as Steel City, Iberville, Star Teck, Color-Keyed and Ty-Rap. Customers will continue to receive the same products, quality service and ease of business that has continued over the past six years of ABB’s ownership of Thomas & Betts, the company states in a press release.
“Aligning Thomas & Betts under the ABB brand - while keeping the products and product names that customers know and trust - helps us become a leaner, more market-focused company that delivers higher customer value and shareholder returns,” says Greg Scheu, President of ABB Americas Region, in a press release.
