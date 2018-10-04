© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Cemtrex receives over $13M in new orders

Technology and manufacturing company, Cemtrex, says that it has received over USD 13 million in new orders in its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Segment during its most recent quarter ended September 30th, 2018.

The Company’s new orders were driven primarily by customers in wearable smart devices, medical devices, industrial technology, automation, and measurement devices. The orders came from both new customers and existing customers such as ERBE, ABB, and Heinzmann. With these new orders the total EMS segment’s backlog remains over $50M in total which puts the segment on a path toward organic growth of 10% over the next twelve months, the company writes in a press release.



Cemtrex’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented, “We continue to see steady growth in our EMS segment. We have been able to rebound from a decline in sales earlier this year with these new bookings. With $50M in backlog this gives us a strong foundation for us to continue growing within this segment.”