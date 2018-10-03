© GE Appliances

GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs

GE Appliances, a Haier company, is planning two major investments totalling more than USD 200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky – and with that adding 400 new jobs.

Throughout this year and next, GEA will invest in Appliance Park, its largest manufacturing facility and headquarters location in Louisville, the company disclose in a press release.



The company’s plans includes investments in its laundry production facility to add a new topload washer, completely new dryer platform and additional production capacity for existing models. The laundry production expansion will increase manufacturing capacity by about 20%.



Investment will also be made into the company’s dishwasher production to expand the plant’s production capabilities by 35% for new plastic and stainless-steel tub models.



“The investments we are making today continue our mission of creating product and production supersites where we can more efficiently channel our innovation and manufacturing expertise by product line,” says Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances, in the release. “This will greatly accelerate our ability to provide innovative new products that will delight consumers, expand our workforce and enhance our leadership in the major appliance industry.”