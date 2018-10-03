Alpine Electronics of America to relocate HQ

Alpine Electronics of America, Inc., a manufacturer of in-vehicle infotainment systems, plans to move its headquarters for the Americas from Torrance, California to Auburn Hills, Michigan effective April 19, 2019.

"This move will help strengthen operations closer to our automotive customers in the Americas and ensure growth in a very competitive market," explains Sakae Okuda, president, Alpine Electronics of America, in a press release.



Most sales, engineering, and support positions will be relocated to Auburn Hills. However, Alpine will continue to maintain a presence in Southern California to support local customers and operations.