© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Global semiconductor sales increase 14.9% YoY in August

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 40.16 billion for the month of August 2018, an increase of 14.9% compared to the August 2017 total of USD 34.96 billion, says the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Global sales in August 2018 were 1.7% higher than the July 2018 total of USD 39.49 billion. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average.



"Global semiconductor sales continued to bound upward in August, easily outperforming sales from last August and narrowly surpassing last month's total," say John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association, in a press release. "While year-to-year growth has moderated somewhat in recent months, sales remain strong across every major semiconductor product category and regional market, with the China and Americas markets standing out with the largest year-year growth."



Regionally, sales increased compared to August 2017 in China (27.3%), the Americas (15.0%), Europe (9.5%), Japan (8.4%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (4.7%). Sales were up compared to last month in China (2.1%), the Americas (3.6%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.3%), and decreased slightly in Japan (-0.1%), and Europe (-1.4%).