© IMI

IMI opens manufacturing site in Serbia

Philippine-based EMS provider and AC Industrial Technology Holdings subsidiary, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., has officially inaugurated IMI Serbia, its latest manufacturing facility located in the city of Niš, Serbia.

The 14’00 square metre production facility – which is the company’s 21st factory in total – will allow IMI to expand its global footprint and support the growing market for automotive components in the European region.



“As a partner-of-choice in building technologies like sensing cameras, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting, body control modules, battery management and displays, IMI will be a significant contributor to the digital car of tomorrow,” says IMI and AC Industrials CEO Arthur Tan, in the press release.



“This investment also forms part of the continuing effort of IMI and AC Industrials to assemble a global manufacturing platform capable of capitalizing on key megatrends such as increasing electronics in vehicles, autonomous driving, the shift to electric power, and shared mobility,” Tan adds.



The factory will boost the manufacturing of electronic car components in the region-- and will work as an extension of IMI Bulgaria.