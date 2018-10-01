© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Swedish EMS provider names new CEO

The company announces that current board member Johannes Lind-Widestam has been appointed CEO and President of NOTE. Johannes succeeds Per Ovrén, who will leave the company.

"NOTE is one of the most competitive electronics manufacturers in the Nordic region. The company is developing strongly in terms of sales, profitability and new customer relations. The prerequisites for further increasing market shares, both with new and existing customers, still look promising. In light of recent changes in ownership, the Board has considered it natural to make a shift of CEO," says NOTE's Chairman of the Board, Johan Hagberg. in a press release.



Johan Hagberg continues saying that; "I would like to thank Per Ovrén for a worthwhile contribution to the development of NOTE. Johannes, now joining, has previously been Managing Director of Kitron Sweden and Elos Medtech, and has experience from various senior positions in ASSA, Flextronics and Nobel Biocare. With his operational background in industry and with experience from the EMS business focusing on growth and efficiency, we consider him particularly well suited to lead NOTE in the future."



"I am very pleased to have gained this confidence and look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to increasing customer value and continue NOTE’s expansion. NOTE has many skilled employees and good customers that we will continue to care for" says Johannes Lind-Widestam.