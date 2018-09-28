© GomSpace Electronics Production | September 28, 2018
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions
ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect the strong underlying market potential and growth prospects. The new targets reflect the company’s ambitions and focus for the coming five year period.
Sales in GomSpace keeps solidifying the business case by a strong order intake and continued build-up of a strong sales pipeline, in which between 500 to 700 satellites have been identified from current customers, the company states in a press release.
The opportunities for migrating space technology from high cost solutions to low cost solutions keep unfolding. Nanosatellites can perform complex tasks currently carried out by larger and costlier traditional satellites, but are much less expensive to produce which opens up for new customer segments and application areas. The strong growth since the IPO in June 2016, with a CAGR of 79% (91% without elimination), has accelerated investments in production capacity, project management and product development.
GomSpace is currently finalising the development of a number of new products and has prepared for scaling up and industrialising the production. The company has invested in a new production facility, initially allowing for production of one satellite a week and with a capacity of producing one satellite a day. Significant scale benefits are expected to be achieved in the transition phase, moving from single satellite production, to industrialized assembly of larger quantities, the company states.
A strategy and business plan review has been conducted in order to fully grasp the market potential and newly identified application areas and solutions for GomSpace’s products.
In short, GomSpace’s revised long-term ambitions include sales above SEK 1.5 billion (EUR 145.67 million) in 2023, supported by the strong underlying market. GomSpace is also targeting a gross margin exceeding 50%, in the medium term.
The opportunities for migrating space technology from high cost solutions to low cost solutions keep unfolding. Nanosatellites can perform complex tasks currently carried out by larger and costlier traditional satellites, but are much less expensive to produce which opens up for new customer segments and application areas. The strong growth since the IPO in June 2016, with a CAGR of 79% (91% without elimination), has accelerated investments in production capacity, project management and product development.
GomSpace is currently finalising the development of a number of new products and has prepared for scaling up and industrialising the production. The company has invested in a new production facility, initially allowing for production of one satellite a week and with a capacity of producing one satellite a day. Significant scale benefits are expected to be achieved in the transition phase, moving from single satellite production, to industrialized assembly of larger quantities, the company states.
A strategy and business plan review has been conducted in order to fully grasp the market potential and newly identified application areas and solutions for GomSpace’s products.
In short, GomSpace’s revised long-term ambitions include sales above SEK 1.5 billion (EUR 145.67 million) in 2023, supported by the strong underlying market. GomSpace is also targeting a gross margin exceeding 50%, in the medium term.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments