BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production

The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the production of battery systems.

“By the end of September 2019, the secornd of three construction phases in Karlstein will be completed, in which high-tech products will be build,” says Sven Baur, owner of the BMZ Group, in a press release.



At the site in Karlstein, an additional production hall with 3’000 square metres of production area and 80 office workstations will be built to further the company’s growth. Commissioning is planed for September 2019. At the same time, a 20 metre high logistics centre with 12’000 pallet spaces will be built by October 2019, in order to be able to supply the companies customers in Europe with the appropriate batteries in time.



However, these are not the only developments that the Group is currently undertaking. At the same time, the plants in Poland and China will be expanded.



“Already in 2019, the new building alone will create further 300 jobs at Karlstein,” says Sven Baur, in the release.