© scanrail dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 26, 2018
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems
Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH, which is based in Korntal-Münchingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, for EUR 5 million.
Voltabox, in which paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA holds a majority stake, is expanding its product portfolio through this purchase to include high performance batteries for mass markets exhibiting strong growth.
“As previously announced at the time of the IPO, we would like to tap into select mass markets with our modern and efficient lithium-ion technology. Through Accurate, we are gaining a further piece of the puzzle when it comes to providing a full-service offer for electrification to new target markets with strong margins,” explains Jürgen Pampel, CEO of Voltabox AG, in a press release.
The range of products and services offered by Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH, which was founded in 2012, spans from standardised batteries to complex battery systems. They also offer protective circuits and battery management systems for the relevant applications, and charging technology that is tailored to its own battery systems.
Accurate focuses on applications in sport and leisure; the company equips, in particular, pedelecs and e-bikes with smart lithium-ion battery systems. Accurate products are also used, for example, in golf trolleys and motorized scooters. “The business combination with Voltabox is a logical step for us. We can start thinking on a much larger scale right away, and we will soon be able to take on additional applications and additional markets,” says Accurate’s Managing Director, Marcel Wilke, in the release.
In the future, Voltabox operating segment Voltaforce will focus its operations in the Stuttgart region, where the headquarters of Accurate are currently located. Accurate is expected to move into a new building near the company’s former headquarters in Korntal-Münchingen by the end of the year.
“As previously announced at the time of the IPO, we would like to tap into select mass markets with our modern and efficient lithium-ion technology. Through Accurate, we are gaining a further piece of the puzzle when it comes to providing a full-service offer for electrification to new target markets with strong margins,” explains Jürgen Pampel, CEO of Voltabox AG, in a press release.
The range of products and services offered by Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH, which was founded in 2012, spans from standardised batteries to complex battery systems. They also offer protective circuits and battery management systems for the relevant applications, and charging technology that is tailored to its own battery systems.
Accurate focuses on applications in sport and leisure; the company equips, in particular, pedelecs and e-bikes with smart lithium-ion battery systems. Accurate products are also used, for example, in golf trolleys and motorized scooters. “The business combination with Voltabox is a logical step for us. We can start thinking on a much larger scale right away, and we will soon be able to take on additional applications and additional markets,” says Accurate’s Managing Director, Marcel Wilke, in the release.
In the future, Voltabox operating segment Voltaforce will focus its operations in the Stuttgart region, where the headquarters of Accurate are currently located. Accurate is expected to move into a new building near the company’s former headquarters in Korntal-Münchingen by the end of the year.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments