© SemiGen

SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability

Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of over a half million dollars in new production, wafer fab, and testing equipment.

The new equipment consists of improvements across its entire service platform and includes: a new Mycronic MY300 pick and place system; two new Westbond wire bonders, a new Centrotherm eutectic vacuum chamber, new HTOL / HTRB ovens; as well as a new Disco DAD3220 dicing saw. In addition, the company has made upgrades to the high-frequency testing department which includes several new pieces of performance testing and metrology tools.



“I’m excited to be in a position to continue to invest in and grow this important domestic outsource business,” says Tim Filteau, President of SemiGen, in a press release. “Our CEO, Jim Morgan, has said we must do our best to help our customers augment their design, assembly, and hi-rel testing and up-screening capabilities, and it feels great to see this new equipment getting up and running to do just that.



SemiGen is a US-based outsource to OEMs in the RF/microwave, military, space, homeland security, optical, medical device, and commercial wireless markets. The company’s design and manufacturing center includes wire bonding to Si, GaAs, and GaN chips, RF/microwave and PCB assembly, mixed signal digital and analog assembly, module repair, and high frequency testing and up-screening services.



The company operates out of its new 37’000 square foot facility in Manchester, New Hampshire, where its handles everything from design, prototype all the way to volume production. The facility also includes a class 10’000 clean room. Manual to fully automatic assembly solutions are now available.