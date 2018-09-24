© batman2000 dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24 billion in billings worldwide in August 2018 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

Billings (3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year March 2018 $2,431.8 16.9% April 2018 $2,689.9 25.9% May 2018 $2,702.3 19.0% June 2018 $2,484.3 8.0% July 2018 (final) $2,377.9 4.8% August 2018 (prelim) $2,236.6 2.5%

The billings figure is 5.9 percent lower than the final July 2018 level of USD 2.38 billion, and is 2.5 percent higher than the August 2017 billings level of USD 2.18 billion.“Global billings of North American equipment suppliers declined in August when compared to July, although they remain above August 2017 billings,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Industry spending remains solid and we expect equipment expenditures in North America, China, Japan, and Taiwan to increase over their respective levels relative to the first half of the year.”The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.