© Mostostal Warszawa

Construction starts for Autoliv’s Polish plant

Polish construction company, Mostostal Warszawa, has begun the extension of the Autoliv production plant in Jelcz-Laskowice. The construction officially started on September 12, 2018 with the laying of the cornerstone.

Back in August 24, 2018, the Swedish automotive safety supplier signed a contract with the Polish construction company – now, some four weeks later construction is on its way.



“Autoliv has a long and proud history. Today is another important date in this history” said Mikael Bratt, CEO of the Autoliv group, in a release from Mostostal Warszawa.