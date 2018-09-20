© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Konica Minolta to implement robotics solution at EMS provider

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider, has been awarded a contract to implement robotic solutions by an unnamed electronics manufacturing technology provider to advance their digital transformation in their workplace.

To align with the government direction to move toward Industrial 4.0, the technology provider decided to transform their manufacturing process with the deployment of robotics solution, Konica Minolta writes in a press release.



The autonomous robots, designed for internal transportation and logistics aims to enable businesses to optimise their processes within the manufacturing floor across the supply chain through technology innovation.



The robotics solution creates efficiencies by eliminating bottlenecks across the material flow process, improving the throughput through better management of production capacity. By transforming the delivery process, staff can in turn focus on higher value activities and enjoy reduced exposure to injury-prone tasks.



“Konica Minolta supports Singapore’s move towards Industrial 4.0 and becoming a smart nation by offering solutions that promote operational agility. Robotics solutions allow companies to automate production processes to provide a safer and more efficient workplace”, says Mr. Jonathan Yeo, Director and General Manager of Konica Minolta BSA, in the release.