Continental keeps expanding in Hungary

The foundation stone has been laid for Continental’s new automotive electronic component manufacturing plant in Debrecen, Hungary.

The new unit the Germany-based technology group will cover an area of 7’000 square metres as an expansion of the company’s Hungarian sites. Continental has made a greenfield investment of EUR 100 million in the establishment to create another 450 jobs with a view to intensifying the capacity that its 6 plants, a report from HIPA reads..



The company started to build up its presence in Hungary back in 1991 – which has since been followed by continuous expansions of its operations. Continental currently runs five divisions in the country, with six productions plants and seven sites in total.