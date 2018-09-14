© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Isola named new CFO

Material science company, Isola Group, has promoted Troy Ruhrer, formerly Vice President, Finance to the role of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team.

“Troy’s promotion validates the strength of our management team and our commitment to growing our Arizona presence,” Jeff Waters, President and CEO of Isola, says ina press release. “Troy has done an excellent job as the interim head of our finance organization and has demonstrated the capability, competence and maturity to excel as CFO for the organization. I’m very excited to formally appoint Troy to this position where he will continue to make a positive impact on the financial management and strength of the organization.“



Troy Ruhrer joined Isola in 2007 as Director of Accounting and then became Director of Worldwide Accounting and Financial Reporting in 2014. In 2016 he was promoted to Chief Accountant and then to Vice President, Finance in 2017. Mr. Ruhrer has been acting in the role of CFO on an interim basis until his formal appointment to the position.



Prior to joining Isola he served as Vice President of West Coast Operations for Amandi Services, Inc., a privately held electronics management and recycling company.