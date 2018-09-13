© joegough dreamstime.com General | September 13, 2018
Fire at Umicore’s Hoboken facility extinguished
Yesterday – September 12, 2018 – there was a fire at a scrubber installation (unit that cleans the gases before they are emitted) in Umicore’s Precious Metals Refining operations in Hoboken, Belgium.
The impacted installation was immediately evacuated and the employees were put to safety. No people were hurt. The installation is shut down, while the other departments keep track of their activities. The company initiated a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident, an update from Umicore reads.
The local fire brigade (“Brandweer Zone Rand”) provided support with measuring teams in order to determine, together with a Hazardous Materials team, the nature of the expended gases. This revealed no abnormal values.
The company says that the fire was extinguished the very same day and that while the scrubber installation remains shut down, activity is continuing in the other departments. The impact of the incident is being evaluated at the moment.
The local fire brigade (“Brandweer Zone Rand”) provided support with measuring teams in order to determine, together with a Hazardous Materials team, the nature of the expended gases. This revealed no abnormal values.
The company says that the fire was extinguished the very same day and that while the scrubber installation remains shut down, activity is continuing in the other departments. The impact of the incident is being evaluated at the moment.
Lilium appoints Yann de Vries as VP corporate development Lilium GmbH, the aviation start-up developing an on-demand air mobility service...
Fire at Umicore’s Hoboken facility extinguished Yesterday – September 12, 2018 – there was a fire at a scrubber installation (unit that...
MCUs sales to reach record-high annual revenues through 2022 The market for microcontrollers—the IC industry’s original...
Delo's new Cinese HQ officially opens for business Follow a period of rapid growth, industrial adhesive manufacturer Delo has now moved into a...
Sponsored content by Electrolube, WentworthHow to Protect LEDs in Challenging Environments The increasing variety and complexity of applications is creating new challenges in terms of protective materials and users require the highest level of performance available. In short, protective materials must ensure that the LED can...
Sennheiser ends JV with William Demant In order to capture opportunities lying ahead in the business segments of Sennheiser...
Leica opens first ever imaging centre in San Francisco The new Leica Microsystems life science research imaging center offers access to microscopy...
Mycronic to set up deep learning centre in California Together with NuFlare Technology and D2S – with support from NVIDIA – Mycronic...
Ashok Leyland inaugurates its EV facility in Ennore, India Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, has inaugurated its new electric vehicle (EV)...
FLIR Systems acquires Acyclica FLIR Systems says it has acquired Acyclica, Inc., a developer of software for...
Yamaha and Gogoro team up to make electric scooters Yamaha Motor and electric scooter maker, Gogoro, announce today that they have...
FF increase headcount as it speeds towards production The company recently celebrated the completion of the first Hanford-built pre-production...
Toshiba expands its Mexican footprint Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and Toshiba America Business Solutions has officially...
Pycom partner up with Season Group The IoT innovator teams up with EMS provider, Season Group, to help SME's turn ideas into...
Shortage of Intel CPU to impact notebook shipments TrendForce has adjusted its 2018 global notebook shipments projection downwards due to the worsening shortage of Intel CPUs. Intel originally planned to begin mass production of CPUs based on its latest Whiskey Lake...
Danfoss expands electrification capability via acquisition With the acquisition of AXCO-Motors, a provider of large electric solutions (from 250 kW...
Safran, CNRS and University of Poitiers set up joint research lab The parties inaugurated their joint lab, PRIMEO (short for "Partnership for Research...
Samsung opens a new AI centre in New York South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, is opening a new artificial intelligence (AI) research...
Nemaska Lithium signs 5-year supply agreement with Northvolt Canadian Nemaska Lithium announces that it has signed an agreement regarding the supply...
German battery manufacturer to set up manufacturing in Australia Germany’s sonnen, a manufacturer of smart residential solar storage...
Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson extends contract Volvo Cars has extended the contract of chief executive and president Håkan Samuelsson by...
Syrma Technology opens new Indian facility US and Chennai based EMS provider, Syrma Technology, announces that the company is...
IPC assesses growth potential for the North American EMS industry The North American electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry has an USD 81 billion...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments