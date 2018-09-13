© DELO Electronics Production | September 13, 2018
Delo's new Cinese HQ officially opens for business
Follow a period of rapid growth, industrial adhesive manufacturer Delo has now moved into a building that was completely renovated and designed to fully meet its needs.
Covering an area of over 1'200 square metres, it has four times more space than the previous office and should more than meet the rising expectations of Chinese customers. They will benefit particularly from expanded lab capacity which means considerably shorter response times for technical tests.
Deciding factors for the new building included the infrastructure in the Pudong commercial district as well as its proximity to the previous office, thereby resulting in potential employee retention.
“Our fast-growing team in China is doing an outstanding job, which is helping us become a partner in demand for national and international customer projects,” explains Robert Saller, Delo Managing Director who is also responsible for global sales, in a press release.
In 2017, China overtook Germany as the largest single market for the family-owned and operated company. China’s contribution to overall sales, which most recently totaled EUR 159 million, is almost 30 percent. In the past two fiscal years alone, sales there have doubled. Delo has been doing business in China since 2003 and currently has more than 30 employees. The subsidiary in Shenzhen will continue to serve the south Chinese market.
