Ashok Leyland inaugurates its EV facility in Ennore, India

Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, has inaugurated its new electric vehicle (EV) facility in its Ennore plant in Chennai, India.

This plant is India’s first integrated facility for design, prototyping, testing, process prototyping and solutions design, the company writes in a press release. The in-house facilities include engineering, prototyping and testing for Motors, Battery Modules and Packs and a Power Electronics Lab.



“In our 70th year, we are laying the foundation for our future. The EV Centre in Ennore will give us the edge throughout the evolution of eMobility. Currently, we are the only OEM globally to offer different Energy Management strategies and an architecture which is modular. Our plan is to start working on new product platforms in EVs such as eLCV, Low Floor City Buses, Last Mile Connectivity and Power Solutions products,” says Mr. Vinod Dasari, Managing Director - Ashok Leyland, in the press release.



The facility is equipped with digital tools for manufacturing and field tracking. This centre, along with the eMobTech centre, located in IITM Research Park, will be generating and implementing all the Services and Solutions contracts that are related to eMobility, for Ashok Leyland.



“Besides working on multiple technologies and platforms for our products, are creating new disruptive products and services that will change the very paradigm of Commercial Vehicle mobility. The focus is on a massive number of internal initiatives for safety, reliability and optimizing total cost of ownership. We are committed to exploit new opportunities in terms of efficiency, energy, geometry and business models which Electric Drive Trains offers. At present, we have a capacity to take care of about 5000-10000 vehicles per annum, with different battery and charging options,” adds Mr. Karthick Athmanathan - BU Head, EV's & eMobility - Ashok Leyland.