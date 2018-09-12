© Gogoro - For illustrative purposes

Yamaha and Gogoro team up to make electric scooters

Yamaha Motor and electric scooter maker, Gogoro, announce today that they have begun a study towards collaboration in the electric vehicle (EV) business in the Taiwan market.

This collaboration relates to Gogoro’s development and manufacturing of electric scooters for Yamaha and sharing of the battery-swapping system, and signing a formal contract is anticipated this year, a press release reads.



Yamaha will design Yamaha-branded electric scooters based on Gogoro production vehicles, with production handled by Gogoro. The sales of these new Yamaha electric scooters on the Taiwanese market will be carried out through the sales channels of the company’s local subsidiary, Yamaha Motor Taiwan. The companies aim for a market launch of the first model by the summer of 2019.



Sumitomo Corporation, a business partner of both Gogoro and Yamaha Motor, is also playing a key role in this collaboration, the press release states without providing further details.



“This collaboration with Gogoro in the Taiwanese market will not only increase the mobility options of our customers, but we believe that sharing leading-edge battery-swapping system enables embracing the challenge of creating a new mobility service market,” says Takuya Kinoshita, Chief General Manager of Motorcycle Business Operations, Yamaha Motor.



“Gogoro was founded as an open platform innovator utilizing energy network infrastructure to spark the smart city transition in megacities. We are honored to collaborate with Yamaha to take a major step forward towards our goal,” added Horace Luke, Founder and CEO, Gogoro Inc.