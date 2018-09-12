© Faraday Future

FF increase headcount as it speeds towards production

The company recently celebrated the completion of the first Hanford-built pre-production FF 91 EV, and now the company keeps celebrating by welcoming latest group of hired recruits to an orientation inside the Hanford factory.

In late August the company states that, as it is currently hiring on a large scale, a company priority is to emphasise the collaboration recently begun with the College of the Sequoias (Visalia) to execute business-essential training at the state of California's Hanford Training Resource Center



Going forward, at the start of each work week, such orientation groups will be similarly welcomed to the factory. From this point, various levels of further on-the-job training begin on site. Each group will have just completed their 40 hours of business and teamwork essentials training organized by College of the Sequoias.



Lead FF Human Resources Manager on hiring for the Hanford factory, Vince Nguyen says in a press release: "This is the start of hiring and training for Faraday Future manufacturing specialists. At the end of this first phase to support the build of FF 91, the FF Hanford factory will be a working home to roughly 1,000 new specialists. Joining the highly skilled FF workforce are also many seasoned engineers from other OEMs such as Tesla, Honda, GM, and Ford, just to mention a few."