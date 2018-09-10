© Volvo Cars Group

Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson extends contract

Volvo Cars has extended the contract of chief executive and president Håkan Samuelsson by another two years to 2022.

The extension provides the company with management continuity as it continues to transform itself into a global and diversified mobility service provider.



Since Mr Samuelsson became CEO in October 2012, Volvo Cars has undergone a complete transformation. Several years of record sales and profits confirm that the company’s strategy works.



In the coming years, Mr Samuelsson and Volvo Cars seek to continue this upward trajectory by capitalising on and leading the disruption currently underway in the industry. This ambition is reflected in the company’s focus on establishing a leading position in electrification, autonomous drive and new models of car ownership and access.



“The industry is changing and so are the expectations of our customers. We need and want to answer those demands,” said Mr. Samuelsson. “Our course for the coming years is to turn our disruptive ambitions into a concrete reality. Our transformation is not over and in the Volvo story there is a lot more to come.”