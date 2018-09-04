© stokkete dreamstime.com

Benchmark earns the MedAccred PCBA accreditation

High-quality safety and compliance measures in medical device industry earns the company’s facilities in Rochester and Winona – both in Minnesota – MedAccred printed circuit board assembly accreditation.

The MedAccred accreditation program, formed in 2010 by the PRI, was designed to reduce risk to patient safety and assure quality products and compliance with requirements as they apply to critical manufacturing processes used in the production of medical devices. Through the oversight of providers, the program addresses many of the challenges posed by today’s global, multi-tiered supply chain.



“The MedAccred Printed Circuit Board Assembly accreditation is a testament to our team’s experience, dedication and leadership in the medical technology industry, which we have served since 1979,” says Paul Tufano, president and CEO, Benchmark, in a press release. “Our passion for innovation incorporates the latest technologies for our customers while ensuring the most stringent quality and regulatory guidelines.”



“The MedAccred program establishes stringent industry-consensus audit criteria that incorporates robust industry standards and OEM requirements,” says Joe Pinto, executive vice president and chief operating officer, PRI. “Companies such as Benchmark work hard to obtain this status and they should be justifiably proud of it. Holding an accreditation is irrefutable evidence that a company is operating at the highest level and clearly demonstrates its commitment to both quality and safety.”