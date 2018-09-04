© GreyOrange

GreyOrange expands footprint – opens US headquarters

GreyOrange, a provider of AI-powered robotics systems for flexible automation in distribution and fulfillment centers, is establishing its US headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

In order to better serve local customers and meet market demands, the company has announced 50 new open positions across various departments. In its first client site in the US, the company will deploy 740 robots in Atlanta, and create several thousand jobs across this and other initial client sites.



To further support its growth, GreyOrange has started setting up its local manufacturing facility in the US which will be completed in 2019. In the next three years, the facility plans to manufacture and deploy an additional 20’000 robots in the US.



GreyOrange is also opening a research and development (R&D) center in Boston, Massachusetts, to further expand its technology development capability and propel innovation in robotics logistics. The company plans to build a team of more than 60 engineers for R&D in AI, human-machine interface (HMI), machine vision and data intelligence, adding to the current global team of 250 R&D engineers.



With the robotics segment of the materials handling equipment market expected to reach over $20 billion by 2024, the US is ripe for robotics innovation. To drive GreyOrange’s rapid growth in this market, GreyOrange recently hired Chris Barber to lead as Regional CEO, North America. Barber joins from Honeywell Intelligrated where he served as Vice President, Southern Operations.



“GreyOrange is the world’s largest supply chain robotics company and the global leader of robotics technology for operating flexible automated warehouses,” said Samay Kohli, CEO & Co-Founder at GreyOrange. “With our expansion into the United States and Chris Barber as our Regional CEO, we will transform warehouse processes and efficiency and enhance employee engagement and retention, bringing it on par with tech jobs. Embracing robots, who work hand-in-hand with humans, enables our customers to boost overall productivity, minimize inventory waste, increase consumer choice and improve their company’s bottom line. We strongly believe in preparing our customers for the future so that they focus on what they do best, without sacrificing their unique strengths.”