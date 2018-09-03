© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

ICAPE and DIVSYS to merge business operations

The two companies have recently disclosed a long-time planned union of their business operations creating a global PCB services solution provider.

French ICAPE Group and US-based DIVSYS International will merge their assets, people and customer contracts and unify the business to operate under the ICAPE DIVSYS brand.



Founded back in 2010, DIVSYS, is a supply chain manager of printed circuit boards with lab assurance testing of every lot in Indianapolis before shipment to the customer. The company’s fully equipped lab offers a complete range of testing services for bare and assembled PCBs.



“DIVSYS International offers an exciting opportunity for ICAPE Group to strengthen and expand its service offering in small series and prototypes for the PCBA field” explains Cyril Calvignac, ICAPE Group’s CEO. “With a strong establishment and reputation in the USA, DIVSYS International joining ICAPE Group supports the ICAPE Group strategy to deepen its American presence and better serve all our North customers by providing a local expert support.”



Tammie Fish, DIVSYS International Director, also commented “DIVSYS International integrating ICAPE Group provides a major growth opportunity for both our businesses through an extended service offering for our clients. ICAPE Group as an extensive network of high quality partner suppliers in China and technical expert teams across the world. Together, we will foster the culture of a reliance on technical excellence through modern quality techniques and continual education of all team members”.



Stan Bentley who founded DIVSYS will join ICAPE Group as USA Technical Director within ICAPE DIVSYS.



The expanded business will manage a total of 16 business units and services offices in 10 countries.