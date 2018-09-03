© jenoptik Electronics Production | September 03, 2018
Jenoptik acquires optical 2D and 3D inspection systems specialists
Jenoptik announces that it has acquired 100% of the shares in both sister companies OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH.
OTTO and OVITEC specialise in optical 2D and 3D inspection systems for quality assurance and process optimisation. With this acquisition the Jenoptik Group is expanding its position as a systems provider of production metrology and industrial image processing applications.
OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH specialise in optical inspection systems for quality assurance and process optimisation, as well as in complex imaging systems for applications in the field of part dimensioning, surface inspection and position detection. The main customers of OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH come primarily from the automotive, stamping and glass industries, as well as from the machine and equipment engineering sector.
Both companies have headquarters in Jena and currently together employ 32 personnel, with forecast revenue for the fiscal year 2018 of around 8 million euros. OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH are operating profitably, with a quality of earnings slightly above the Group level, a press release reads.
“With the acquisition of the two companies and our product range, we are taking a further step towards becoming an integrated provider for sophisticated measuring tasks and efficient production processes”, says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG.
OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH specialise in optical inspection systems for quality assurance and process optimisation, as well as in complex imaging systems for applications in the field of part dimensioning, surface inspection and position detection. The main customers of OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH come primarily from the automotive, stamping and glass industries, as well as from the machine and equipment engineering sector.
Both companies have headquarters in Jena and currently together employ 32 personnel, with forecast revenue for the fiscal year 2018 of around 8 million euros. OTTO Vision Technology GmbH and OVITEC GmbH are operating profitably, with a quality of earnings slightly above the Group level, a press release reads.
“With the acquisition of the two companies and our product range, we are taking a further step towards becoming an integrated provider for sophisticated measuring tasks and efficient production processes”, says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG.
H&D Wireless receives Norwegian add-on order Swedish IoT company, H&D Wireless, has received add-on order of the new SPB228...
Beckermus beefs up its active alignment department Israeli assembly service provider, Beckermus, is responding to the challenges of constant reduction...
ICAPE and DIVSYS to merge business operations The two companies have recently disclosed a long-time planned union of their business operations creating a global PCB services solution provider.
Harju Elekter expands production capacity in Lithuania Harju Elekter’s Lithuanian subsidiary RIFAS UAB concluded a contract with construction...
ÅF acquires Profil-Bau Industrial Oy With the acquisition, ÅF gains a solid base for further expansion within industrial engineering in...
Jenoptik acquires optical 2D and 3D inspection systems specialists Jenoptik announces that it has acquired 100% of the shares in both sister companies OTTO...
BMZ Group supply Eurabus with bus battery systems worth €200M It truly looks like the future belongs to electric mobility. And in the near future, special...
CEO Bob Eulau to leave Sanmina US-based EMS provider, Sanmina, is announcing that its CEO, Bob Eulau, has resigned...
In-display fingerprint sensors on the rise Samsung will launch models with in-display fingerprint sensors, following Vivo, Huawei...
Smart Eye and Geely team up to make semi-autonomous cars Chinese Geely Auto Group will work with Swedish Smart Eye on the development of a new range of high-end safety systems using Smart Eye’s AI-powered driver monitoring (DMS) technology.
Danish robot equipment company OnRobot acquires Purple Robotics Purple Robotics, which has just developed a vacuum gripper within just one year – the...
Nano Dimension establishes Hong Kong subsidiary As part of the company’s continuing growth and worldwide expansion, additive...
Nordson ASYMTEK receives ISO 9001:2015 certification Nordson ASYMTEK announces that it has received ISO 9001:2015 Quality...
Hella starts shipping from its Kaunas plant Just 10 months after announcing its intentions to construct a new electronics plant in Kaunas...
Isola to sell its Arizona facility The material sciences company says that it has reached an agreement to sell its Chandler...
German LiDAR start-up Blickfeld increases seed funding to $ 10 million Munich-based LiDAR start-up Blickfeld say it has increased its seed funding to USD 10 million...
Intensified competition among smartphone companies TrendForce expects global production volume of smartphone to grow by 6% QoQ...
Innovative Circuits beefs up its machine park with Schmid In a move to increase its production capacity, Atlanta-based Innovative...
Geely to build new plant to make a quarter of a million cars The Chinese carmaker is reportedly building a new plant – capable of producing 250’000...
Uniti snags electric car expert from Jaguar Uniti Sweden has hired electric car expert Sally Povolotsky to lead the continued development...
FLIR completes investment in CVEDIA FLIR Systems has made a strategic investment in CVEDIA, a developer of machine learning...
Foxconn signs USD 100M partnership agreement with UW–Madison The Foxconn Group has signed a USD 100 million investment agreement with the University...
Top-15 1H18 semi suppliers – Samsung extends its lead The top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 1H18 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S., three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Taiwan...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments