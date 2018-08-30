© pichetw dreamstime.com

Isola to sell its Arizona facility

The material sciences company says that it has reached an agreement to sell its Chandler, Arizona production facility to Rogers Corporation.

The sale will not include products, technology or other assets related to Isola’s continuing business operations. At the same time, the company announces that it has plans to build a new facility in the Chandler area which will be optimised for the quick-turn PCB market that drives much of the product innovation in North America.



“The strength of Isola lies in our local presence to our market leading customers in North America, Europe and Asia,” says Jeff Waters, President and CEO of Isola, in a press release. “Today’s announcement signifies an enhanced ability to meet demanding North American customer lead times as they race to introduce new products with our advanced materials, like our Tachyon 100G. Paired with our facility in South Carolina, we have complete coverage coast to coast.”



Isola is looking to open the new production facility in early 2020. The company will transition out of its existing facility over the course of 2019 and will work closely with its customers and distributors to manage the transition period to the new facility.



“The nature of the electronics market in North America has shifted from volume manufacturing to new product prototyping and early stage production. Our new facility will be optimized to quickly deliver smaller batches of our broad product portfolio, utilizing a modern cell-based manufacturing approach,” Waters continues.