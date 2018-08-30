© pichetw dreamstime.com PCB | August 30, 2018
Isola to sell its Arizona facility
The material sciences company says that it has reached an agreement to sell its Chandler, Arizona production facility to Rogers Corporation.
The sale will not include products, technology or other assets related to Isola’s continuing business operations. At the same time, the company announces that it has plans to build a new facility in the Chandler area which will be optimised for the quick-turn PCB market that drives much of the product innovation in North America.
“The strength of Isola lies in our local presence to our market leading customers in North America, Europe and Asia,” says Jeff Waters, President and CEO of Isola, in a press release. “Today’s announcement signifies an enhanced ability to meet demanding North American customer lead times as they race to introduce new products with our advanced materials, like our Tachyon 100G. Paired with our facility in South Carolina, we have complete coverage coast to coast.”
Isola is looking to open the new production facility in early 2020. The company will transition out of its existing facility over the course of 2019 and will work closely with its customers and distributors to manage the transition period to the new facility.
“The nature of the electronics market in North America has shifted from volume manufacturing to new product prototyping and early stage production. Our new facility will be optimized to quickly deliver smaller batches of our broad product portfolio, utilizing a modern cell-based manufacturing approach,” Waters continues.
“The strength of Isola lies in our local presence to our market leading customers in North America, Europe and Asia,” says Jeff Waters, President and CEO of Isola, in a press release. “Today’s announcement signifies an enhanced ability to meet demanding North American customer lead times as they race to introduce new products with our advanced materials, like our Tachyon 100G. Paired with our facility in South Carolina, we have complete coverage coast to coast.”
Isola is looking to open the new production facility in early 2020. The company will transition out of its existing facility over the course of 2019 and will work closely with its customers and distributors to manage the transition period to the new facility.
“The nature of the electronics market in North America has shifted from volume manufacturing to new product prototyping and early stage production. Our new facility will be optimized to quickly deliver smaller batches of our broad product portfolio, utilizing a modern cell-based manufacturing approach,” Waters continues.
Isola to sell its Arizona facility The material sciences company says that it has reached an agreement to sell its Chandler...
German LiDAR start-up Blickfeld increases seed funding to $ 10 million Munich-based LiDAR start-up Blickfeld say it has increased its seed funding to USD 10 million...
Intensified competition among smartphone companies TrendForce expects global production volume of smartphone to grow by 6% QoQ...
Innovative Circuits beefs up its machine park with Schmid In a move to increase its production capacity, Atlanta-based Innovative...
Geely to build new plant to make a quarter of a million cars The Chinese carmaker is reportedly building a new plant – capable of producing 250’000...
Uniti snags electric car expert from Jaguar Uniti Sweden has hired electric car expert Sally Povolotsky to lead the continued development...
FLIR completes investment in CVEDIA FLIR Systems has made a strategic investment in CVEDIA, a developer of machine learning...
Foxconn signs USD 100M partnership agreement with UW–Madison The Foxconn Group has signed a USD 100 million investment agreement with the University...
Top-15 1H18 semi suppliers – Samsung extends its lead The top-15 worldwide semiconductor (IC and O-S-D—optoelectronic, sensor, and discrete) sales ranking for 1H18 includes seven suppliers headquartered in the U.S., three in Europe, two each in South Korea and Taiwan...
AISIN and Denso team up to develop electrification driving modules Aisin Seiki and Denso Corporation says that they have reached a basic agreement to...
Toyota and Uber extend collaboration to automated vehicle tech Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Uber have agreed to expand their collaboration with...
North American PCB industry keeps recording growth Year-over-year growth continued for the American PBC industry in regards to sales and orders. The...
Yamaha Motor IM expands US operations Yamaha Motor Corporation USA’s Intelligent Machine (IM) Division has outgrown its current...
Nano Dimension sells two 3D printers to US Armed Forces Additive electronics technology provider, Nano Dimension, has sold two DragonFly Pro 3D...
Nokia lands EUR 500 million EU Financing for 5G research Nokia announces that the company has signed a EUR 500 million loan with the European...
GomSpace is moving towards series production A maturing business and well-tested technology has driven GomSpace to its current...
R&M opens new fiber optic production facility in India Swiss developer and provider of cabling systems, R&M, says that it has inaugurated its...
German components distribution remains on track Stable growth and healthy order situation shape the German component distribution market...
MAG Aerospace acquires Ausley Associates This acquisition adds over 200 system engineering, program management, and logistics...
Autoliv to expand production facility in Poland Polish construction company, Mostostal Warszawa, says that it has signed a contract with...
R&M integrates Czech fiber optic cable plant Swiss developer and provider of cabling systems for network infrastructures, R&M is...
North American semi equipment industry posts July 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36...
Pektron to build new tech centre UK-based electronics manufacturer, Pektron, says it has been granted planning...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments