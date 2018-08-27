© GomSpace

GomSpace is moving towards series production

A maturing business and well-tested technology has driven GomSpace to its current orientation shifting from prototype to serial production.

The company has already a combined order book and pipeline for 500-700 nanosatellites and is currently setting the scene to ramp up production committed to meet orders in pipeline and more to come. In light of this, GomSpace is welcoming a new member to its executive and top management team, Peter Høy, who will henceforward act as Chief Production Officer with GomSpace.



Peter Høy will take on the role ad Chief Production Officer with effect from 15th August. He has acted as Production Director with GomSpace since September 2017. In this new role, Peter Høy will be responsible for GomSpace’s organisational change and commitment to serial production.



GomSpace has already taken several steps towards serial production, and in past years, the company has produced thousands of components to commercial, academic markets and segments in the defence and security industry plus ESA and NASA. Last year, GomSpace sat out to produce for nanosatellite constellation orders in which the capacity remains one satellite per week. The goal, however, is to ramp up to one satellite per day which will considerably challenge existing standards in the industry and put GomSpace in a position of the business’ no. 1 manufacturer of nanosatellites.



In particular, nanosatellite constellation orders for Sky and Space Global, Aistech Space and Aerial & Maritime will dominate GomSpace’s serial production.



“We’re facing orders worth hundreds of millions of Danish Kroner, and even though we’ve already shown that we can handle complex challenges, we need to strengthen the production and management further. Every day, we’re writing a little bit of world history because it’s the first time this kind of production takes place. We are indeed proud of that. The new management team gives us a firm belief that we can handle even larger orders on a global scale in the future”, says Niels Buus, CEO in GomSpace.