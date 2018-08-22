© pichetw dreamstime.com

Southwire to acquire Garvin Industries

Supporting the company's growth strategy and strengthening its commitment to remain generationally sustainable, Southwire announces that its is acquiring Garvin Industries of Franklin Park, Illinois - a manufacturer of electrical, lighting and low voltage products.

"As a company, our goal is to grow 50 percent over the next five years," says Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO, in a press release "To do so, we must be intentional about listening to our customers and creating solutions to meet their needs. The acquisition of Garvin helps us further expand our product offering and will give us a broader opportunity to provide custom solutions for our electrical customers."



The acquisition includes the company's manufacturing, distribution and corporate support functions and will add approximately 30 employees to the Southwire family as a part of the company's Tools and Assembled Products Business Unit.



"Garvin Industries, with its continued focus on customer service, value and innovation, is the perfect addition to our business, with products that are used every day with our core wire and cable products," said Brandon Moss, Southwire's president of Tools and Assembled Products Business Unit. "We are excited to welcome Garvin Industries to the Southwire family and look forward to better serving our customers through this growth."