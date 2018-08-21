© aac microtec

ÅAC Microtec wins follow-on order from Kepler

Swedish space technology company ÅAC Microtec has won an order from Kepler Communications of Canada aiming to deliver a spacecraft platform for their Machine-to- Machine communications service.

This mission is a precursor to their forthcoming GEN1 constellation. Including both satellite platform and on-orbit commissioning services, the order value is worth approximately SEK 3.5 million (about EUR 314'000), with the platform to be delivered in Q3 2019.



This order builds on the success of the previous demonstrator mission that included the initial 3U platform, which was launched in Q1 2018 and a follow-on platform due for launch in late 2018. This new platform will be the third member in Kepler's growing constellation offering satellite communication services for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.



"This is a significant follow on order which will hopefully lead to a further platform orders in the future. It is a testimony to the quality and reliability of our mission solutions and demonstrates the trust of our customers in delivering a reliable platform that will allow them to fulfil their business case. We are delighted to be working with the Kepler Communications team, which has been an important and valuable customer for the development of our mission services. We hope to extend this relationship in the near future and are looking forward to continuing working with their team in Canada," says Iraklis Hatziathanasiou, VP Business Development.