© kitron

Kitron awarded order worth NOK 150 million

The Norwegian EMS provider announces that it has been chosen as a manufacturing partner for an unnamed provider of queue management and customer journey solutions.

The newly awarded contract has a value of NOK 150 million (EUR 15.45 million) and will run over the scope of three years.



Under the contract, Kitron will build electronic boards and supply high-level assembly services with production taking place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.



"Kitron is aiming to do business with the major players within our defined market sectors. This customer is a global leader in customer journey management with world-class technology solutions, and our cooperation will strengthen Kitron's position as one of Scandinavia's leading EMS companies" said Israel Losada Salvador, Sales Director of Kitron.