Logic PD team up with MAC to expand suite of capabilities

EMS provider Logic PD announced that it has expanded its offering to provide cable assembly, wire harness and enhanced box build capabilities. This has been made possible through its new partnership with Ohio-based Manufactured Assemblies Corporation (MAC).

“We’re thrilled to be working with MAC to provide an even more comprehensive suite of manufacturing services that further our commitment to covering the needs of our customers’ entire product lifecycle,” says Bruce DeWitt, president and CEO of Logic PD, in a press release. “Logic PD’s unique mix of capabilities has only grown stronger and more differentiated when combined with what our friends at MAC do best.”



The two companies have worked toward integrating each other’s offerings since Logic PD was acquired in March 2018 by Compass Group Equity Partners, which acquired MAC a year earlier. The arrangement adds a wider range of manufacturing and assembly capabilities, as well as greater economies of scale.



“Our relationship with Logic PD really opens up the possibility for both companies to build deeper, more beneficial relationships with our customers,” said Bradley J. Nimer, president of MAC. “Many of MAC’s customers would benefit greatly from relying on one full-service source for more of their electronics development and manufacturing needs, and this partnership between two trusted, high-quality companies allows them to do just that.”



MAC provide cable assembly, wire harness and enhanced box build capabilities, through its Dayton, Ohio facilities. The company also operates a facility in Atlanta that provides complete electronic and mechanical box build capabilities, as well as custom kiosk manufacturing and assembly.