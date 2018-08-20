Contract manufacturing market recovers in 2017 after four years of decline
In its annual electronics manufacturing services report, New Venture Research (NVR), says that in 2017, the worldwide contract manufacturing (CM) services market increased significantly by 10.8 percent in total revenue, resulting in combined EMS and ODM revenue of USD 471 billion.
Over the last four years the CM market has been in decline but recovered substantially in 2017.
The CM market was sustained by the strong demand for smart phones, which resulted in an increase in assembly revenue of USD 14 billion in 2017. Capital spending in wireless infrastructure exceeded an additional USD 3 billion in orders in 2017 as carriers prepare for the next‐generation 5G networks. Enterprise LAN system assembly was very strong in 2017, as cloud computing requires distributed data centers worldwide.
For the eighth year in a row, the industry was profitable at USD 8.4 billion (for 41 EMS public companies and 18 ODM public companies). Foxconn accounted for nearly half of all the money made by the EMS industry in 2017, and EMS companies accounted for approximately 78 percent of the total. Only four EMS companies and two ODM companies lost money in 2017. Pegatron ranked second in net income (USD 527 million) for EMS companies, followed by Flex (USD 320 million), while Quanta Computer, Delta Electronics, and Qisda ranked highest in earnings for the ODMs.
Plant closures and openings were insignificant in 2017, as most companies appear to have right‐sized their operations or closed facilities resulting from completed acquisitions. The new openings are clearly related to new business opportunities, while the closures are being driven by economic performance requirements such as right‐sizing the company.
Figure 2 presents the total available market for electronics assembly from 2012 to 2017 by segment. The overall market demand for electronic products is projected to continue growing throughout the forecast period. NVR expects overall combined market growth to be at a CAGR of 7.5 percent over the next five years.
Communications and computer products will continue to be the segments driving the largest growth in the electronics industry. In 2022, the total industry is expected to reach USD 1.7 trillion in annual assembly value (COGS), as consumption and replacement of electronic products continue and new products stimulate demand. Outsourcing has become a critical element in keeping the electronics assembly industry expanding and driving costs down each year. The trend to move price‐sensitive manufacturing to low‐cost regions has subsided, but will continue to impact the industry for all suppliers in the foreseeable future.
For more information about The Worldwide Electronic Manufacturing Service Market – 2018 Edition, visit New Venture Research.
The CM market was sustained by the strong demand for smart phones, which resulted in an increase in assembly revenue of USD 14 billion in 2017. Capital spending in wireless infrastructure exceeded an additional USD 3 billion in orders in 2017 as carriers prepare for the next‐generation 5G networks. Enterprise LAN system assembly was very strong in 2017, as cloud computing requires distributed data centers worldwide.
For the eighth year in a row, the industry was profitable at USD 8.4 billion (for 41 EMS public companies and 18 ODM public companies). Foxconn accounted for nearly half of all the money made by the EMS industry in 2017, and EMS companies accounted for approximately 78 percent of the total. Only four EMS companies and two ODM companies lost money in 2017. Pegatron ranked second in net income (USD 527 million) for EMS companies, followed by Flex (USD 320 million), while Quanta Computer, Delta Electronics, and Qisda ranked highest in earnings for the ODMs.
Plant closures and openings were insignificant in 2017, as most companies appear to have right‐sized their operations or closed facilities resulting from completed acquisitions. The new openings are clearly related to new business opportunities, while the closures are being driven by economic performance requirements such as right‐sizing the company.
Figure 2 presents the total available market for electronics assembly from 2012 to 2017 by segment. The overall market demand for electronic products is projected to continue growing throughout the forecast period. NVR expects overall combined market growth to be at a CAGR of 7.5 percent over the next five years.
Communications and computer products will continue to be the segments driving the largest growth in the electronics industry. In 2022, the total industry is expected to reach USD 1.7 trillion in annual assembly value (COGS), as consumption and replacement of electronic products continue and new products stimulate demand. Outsourcing has become a critical element in keeping the electronics assembly industry expanding and driving costs down each year. The trend to move price‐sensitive manufacturing to low‐cost regions has subsided, but will continue to impact the industry for all suppliers in the foreseeable future.
For more information about The Worldwide Electronic Manufacturing Service Market – 2018 Edition, visit New Venture Research.
Contract manufacturing market recovers in 2017 after four years of decline In its annual electronics manufacturing services report, New Venture Research (NVR)...
SMT Thermal Discoveries partners with Kensho Shyan Germany's SMT Thermal Discoveries announces that the company has a new...
Boeing to acquire small-satellite solutions provider Boeing will acquire Millennium Space Systems, a provider of agile, flight-proven small-satellite...
Kris Haggstrom to handle e-commerce and EMS for PEI-Genesis PEI-Genesis has named Kris Haggstrom Senior Director of E-Commerce and Electronic...
GN Hearing partners with Google GN Hearing have joined forces with Google in a new new technology partnership that will...
Broadcom to acquire CA for $18.9 billion Broadcom and CA Technologies, a provider of IT management software and solutions...
Global NAND Flash revenue rose by 3.5% QoQ in 2Q18 DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that the global NAND Flash market has...
SVI opens facility in Cambodia EMS provider SVI announces that the company has opened the doors to its new...
KUKA wins major automotive contract in China KUKA has received an order to supply industrial robots to Chinese automotive...
Size of semiconductor acquisitions may have hit limit Mega-mergers become less likely because of the high-dollar value of major acquisitions...
Strong revenue growth and improved profitability for Incap “Our business performance was strong during the first half of the year and...
Managing director leaves Neways Electronics Riesa Oliver Seifert, who has been the of Managing Director of Neways Electronics Riesa and Neways...
Season Group’s Canadian facility obtains AS9100D certification EMS-provider, Season Group keeps updating its certification on a global level- This time the...
TrendForce: Apple to introduce three new iPhone models this fall According to TrendForce, the sales of Apple’s iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X that were released...
Ample secures $31 million in financing round Ample, a technology company focused on solving the energy delivery challenge for electric...
DRAM market saw record high revenue again in 2Q18 The global DRAM revenue grew by 11.3% QoQ (from previous quarter) to reach another record...
Circuit Solutions Ltd achieves ISO9001:2015 accreditation Cambridge UK based CEM Circuit Solutions Ltd (CSL) has successfully transitioned from its...
Mycronic lands order for two FPS6100 mask writers Mycronic has signed an agreement with a customer in Asia for two FPS mask writers...
Swedish EMS provider keeps investing in Estonian unit Swedish EMS provider Inission has carried out two major project at its manufacturing unit...
Ericsson ups its US investments to meet growing demand for 5G To support the accelerated build out of 5G in the United States, Ericsson will increase its...
Schweizer lays cornerstone for new production site in China The German PCB manufacturer announces that it has held a groundbreaking ceremony and laid the cornerstone for its new high technology production site in Jintan/Jiangsu Province in China.
William Demant and Philips partner in hearing healthcare Based on a licensing agreement, William Demant are partnering with Philips to bring...
Aspocomp picks up the pace The sales growth for the Finnish PCB manufacturer picked up during the second quarter of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments